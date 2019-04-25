Sola Aoi’s past AV films removed from distribution due to upcoming birth of twins

TOKYO (TR) – Sales of past films starring former adult video starlet Sola Aoi have been suspended due to her upcoming delivery of twins, she revealed on her blog last week.

On April 18, the 35-year-old Aoi wrote that as of about one month ago official downloads of her past AV titles was halted after “considerations for the delivery” were made. “With children on the way, I felt like if I could halt [sales] of official releases then I should,” she wrote.

In July of 2002, Aoi made her AV debut “Happy Go Lucky!” for label Alice Japan at the age of 18. Two years later, she moved to label S1.

As her popularity grew, Aoi began appearing in mainstream entertainment. In 2010, she starred in the fantasy-horror click “Big Tits Zombie” and the psycho-sexual thriller “Revenge: A Love Story.”

That same year, her Twitter account garnered attention in China. After she used the platform to raise funds for earthquake victims in Qinghai Province, she opened an account on the Chinese microblogging service Sina Weibo.

“By halting sales, I do not want to erase the past,” Aoi added in the blog post. “But I also do not want to do nothing. I can not erase the past even if wanted to erase it. I stopped selling the official titles. But illegal versions are scattered about the internet if one looks.”

Live birth

Last December, she announced her pregnancy, which is her first. On April 30, online video service AbemaTV will stream the delivery, which will be done via Caesarean section, as a part of a documentary that can be seen in Japan and across Asia.

Earlier this month, Aoi expressed hesitation on her blog about appearing in the documentary due to fears of outside criticism. But she changed her mind. “Happiness or unhappiness is something that a child decides on their own,” she wrote on her blog on April 12. “It is not up to the opinion of others.”