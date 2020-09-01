Actress and ex-gravure idol Ruri Shinato found dead in residence

TOKYO (TR) – Current actress and former gravure idol Ruri Shinato was found dead last week at her residence, her agency revealed on Monday.

According to the web site of agency G-STAR.PRO, Shinato, 31, was found collapsed inside her residence by a member of her family on August 28.

The cause of death is under investigation. However, police have ruled out foul play and suicide. It is speculated that she may have suffered from epilepsy.

Shinato, a native of Ishikawa Prefecture, attended Sophia University. She made her debut in the entertainment industry in 2009. Thereafter, she appeared in a number of erotic photograph collections.

Highlights in her film career include appearances in Sion Sono’s “Shinjuku Swan 2” and “The Naked Director” on Netflix. Earlier this month, she played the role of an unmotivated office worker in the TBS drama “Hanzawa Naoki.”

Shinato lived alone in Tokyo. On the night of August 27, she posted on Twitter that she had just watched the film “Booksmart” by herself at the Roppongi Hills complex.

Her relative had been in touch with her up until that night. When she dropped out of contact the following day, they visited her residence.