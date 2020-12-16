Actor Ren Ozawa apologizes after allegations of physical abuse of ex-girlfriend, forced abortion

TOKYO (TR) – Actor Ren Ozawa on Tuesday took to Twitter to apologize after the emergence of a report outlining alleged domestic violence carried out by him toward his former girlfriend.

“I deeply apologize for any inconvenience and concern caused to all concerned parties and fans who support me,” Ozawa wrote. “And, above all, I deeply apologize to [my former girlfriend].”

On the site for weekly tabloid Shukan Bunshun, an article published on Monday claimed that Ozawa, 29, physically abused the woman over their five-year relationship, which ended when she tried to take her life.

Also on Monday, Ozawa’s agency terminated his contract. “After the publication of a report today, we did a fact check on [Ozawa], and confirmed the veracity of what was written in the article,” the agency said in a statement. “Given the seriousness of the situation, we have decided to terminate [Ozawa’s] contract as of today.”



Declined to get an abortion

Ozawa, a native of Kanagawa Prefecture, is known for his stage performances, notably in the adaptations of the anime productions “Fire Force” and “Mr. Osomatsu.” He appeared in the drama “Kyogen NG,” which was broadcast earlier this year on TV Tokyo.

According to Bunshun, Ozawa began dating the girl five years ago when she was 16 and still a high school student. They began living together in an apartment in Setagaya Ward last year.

His former girlfriend told the magazine that he regularly beat her during intercourse. And after learning she was pregnant, the abuse continued, with him targeting her stomach area when she initially declined to get an abortion.

In September of last year, she ended up going through with the abortion. However, she remained in a relationship with him despite repeated physical abuse from him, the article said.

On August 31, a neighbor called the police after hearing her being physically abused. She told her friends and relatives that she remained in the abusive relationship for such a long period since she feared Ozawa.

On November 28, she attempted to commit suicide by hanging herself inside the residence. She survived with the assistance of a friend, the article said.