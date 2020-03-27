 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza not prosecuted for peddling counterfeit bills

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 27, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a member of a criminal syndicate for allegedly passing counterfeit bills, reports TBS News (Mar. 26).

In August, 2018 Yusuke Yabuki, a 23-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly passed a counterfeit 10,000-yen note at a convenience store in Adachi Ward to purchase a drink for about 400 yen. He then pocketed the change.

To conceal the fact that the bill was fake, the suspect handed it over to the clerk with four folds in it, police said previously.

Yusuke Yabuki of the Sumiyoshi-kai (Twitter)

On Thursday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Yabuki. No reason for the non-prosecution was given, but sources indicated that the move was likely due to a lack of evidence.

Police suspected that Yabuki was a member of a ring that was behind at least 50 other incidents that took place in the Tokyo metropolitan area in 2018. He was arrested in at least three cases.

For another case in Adachi, Yabuki was also not prosecuted.

