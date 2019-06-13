Yakuza nabbed for third time for using counterfeit currency

TOKYO (TR) – A member of a criminal syndicate in custody for allegedly passing a counterfeit bill has been accused in a third case, police revealed on Monday, reports Fuji News Network (June 13).

On August 20, Yusuke Yabuki, a 23-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly passed a counterfeit 10,000-yen note at a convenience store in Adachi Ward to purchase a drink. However, the clerk refused to accept the bill “because it is counterfeit.”

Police did not reveal whether Yabuki admits to the allegations.

Last September, police in Saitama Prefecture arrested Yabuki for passing counterfeit bills at two stores in Kawaguchi City. Police have also accused the suspect of passing a counterfeit note at another convenience store in Adachi last August.

Police suspect Yabuki is a member of a ring that was behind at least 50 other incidents that took place in the Tokyo metropolitan area last year.