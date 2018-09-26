Yakuza nabbed for using counterfeit currency

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member over the alleged use of counterfeit money in Kawaguchi City last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 25).

At around 9:00 p.m. on August 20, Yusuke Yabuki, a 22-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly passed a counterfeit 10,000-yen note at a convenience store in Kawaguchi City. About 15 minutes later, he used another counterfeit note at a different convenience store in Kawaguchi.

Police did not reveal whether Yabuki admits to the allegations. The suspect was sent to prosecutors on Wednesday morning.

The fake notes used on August 20 had the same serial number. Through September 25, other fake notes with the same serial number were passed at other outlets in Kawaguchi, Soka and Koshigaya cities. Other fake notes were found in Tokyo and Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures in late August.