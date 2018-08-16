Woman, her mother, her boyfriend face fresh charges in killing of her husband

MIE (TR) – Following the arrests of a 46-year-old woman and her boyfriend in connection with the killing of her husband, Mie Prefectural Police have also accused her elderly mother in the case while also applying fresh charges of murder to the other two suspects, the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 15).

The body of 25-year-old Yoshiki Yokoyama was found in the back seat of his van parked at his residence in Suzuka City by his stepson, also 25, early on May 13.

In July, police accused Fujiko Yokoyama, who is Yoshiki’s wife, and Masaki Kamiyama, her 29-year-old boyfriend, of abandoning the corpse of Yoshiki in the vehicle.

In the latest development, police have accused Aiko Yokoyama, her 69-year-old mother, of conspiring with the other two suspects in an attempt to kill Yoshiki via assault at his residence just after midnight on May 13.

Police have also accused Fujiko and Kamiyama of fatally strangling Yoshiki at hostess club Momo, which she operates in Suzuka, between 1:15 a.m and 4:55 a.m. that same day.

Police previously said that the results of an autopsy conducted on the body, which had an electrical cord wrapped around the neck upon discovery, revealed the cause of death to be suffocation.

Sleeping pills

Police also revealed that sleeping pills were detected in the system of Yoshiki. Based on security camera footage, police believe the suspects drugged Yoshiki at Fujiko’s bar and killed him while he slept before moving his body to his residence.

Police have also revealed that Fujiko and Yoshiki got into an argument about getting divorced two days before the discovery of his body.

Police have not revealed whether any of the three suspects admit to any of the charges.