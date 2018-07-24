Mie: Woman, boyfriend accused of dumping corpse of husband

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old woman and her boyfriend in connection with the death of her husband, whose body was found collapsed inside his vehicle in Suzuka City earlier this year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (July 24).

Police have accused Fujiko Yokoyama, an employee at a bar, and Masaki Kamiyama, a 29-year-old company employee, of abandoning the corpse of her husband, 25-year-old Yoshiki, which was found in the back seat of his van parked at his residence by his stepson, also 25, early on May 13.

According to police, the results of an autopsy conducted on the body, which had an electrical cord wrapped around the neck upon the discovery, revealed the cause of death to be strangulation.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

Prior to the discovery of his body, Yoshiki communicated with Fujiko, with whom he lived separately, via the smartphone application Line to tell her that he was returning home. When the woman did not hear from him again, she requested her son, who also lives in Suzuka, to confirm his whereabouts, according to a previous report.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Yoshiki.