Sleeping pills detected in corpse of man found strangled

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police have revealed that sleeping pills have been detected in the body of a man found dead inside his vehicle in Suzuka City earlier this year. His wife and her boyfriend are already in custody in connection with his death, reports Fuji News Network (July 25).

As previously reported, police have accused Fujiko Yokoyama, the manager of a hostess club, and Masaki Kamiyama, a 29-year-old company employee, of abandoning the corpse of her husband, 25-year-old Yoshiki, which was found in the back seat of his van parked at his residence by his stepson, also 25, early on May 13.

In the latest development, sleeping pills were detected in the system of Yoshiki. He was not known to take such medication, police said.

Police previously said that the results of an autopsy conducted on the body, which had an electrical cord wrapped around the neck upon discovery, revealed the cause of death to be strangulation.

Based on security camera footage, police believe the suspects drugged Yoshiki at Fujiko’s bar, also located in Suzuka, and killed him while he slept before moving his body to his residence.

Police have also revealed that Fujiko and Yoshiki got into an argument about getting divorced two days before the discovery of his body.

Police have not revealed whether the suspects admit to the charges of abandoning a corpse.