Nampa school students not prosecuted over alleged rape of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of two male students at a school that teaches the art of picking up women over the alleged rape of a woman last year, reports Fuji News Network (May 8).

In the early morning hours of March 2, 2018, the suspects — dentist Naoya Sawada, 26, and corporate executive Takemichi Goto, 49 — are alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman, aged in her 20s, at a residence in Osaka City’s Chuo Ward after forcing her to consume large quantities of alcohol.

Because the woman was rendered helpless by the alcohol, police accused the suspects of quasi-coerced intercourse. At the time of the arrest of the suspects in April, Sawada admitted to the allegations. However, Goto denied the charges.

On Wednesday, prosecutors at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that the suspects were not prosecuted. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Among students at the academy, the residence used in the crime was known as “Osaka House” in discussions about where to bring women, police said previously.

Prior to the incident, the suspects met the woman at a club in Osaka City. They then forced her to consume alcohol in the club’s VIP room before taking her to the residence.

Persons connected to the academy have been arrested in six other cases, one of which also resulted in the non-prosecution of the suspects.