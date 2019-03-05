Osaka: Teacher at nampa school accused of raping woman

OSAKA (TR) – A teacher at a school that teaches the art of picking up women and a former student have been arrested on suspicion of rape, the sixth such case to emerge, police revealed on Monday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Mar. 4).

In September, 2017, Yosuke Shoji and taxi driver Koichi Yokoya, both 37, are alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman, aged in her 20s, after forcing her to consume large quantities of alcohol at Shoji’s residence in Osaka City’s Chuo Ward.

Because the woman was rendered helpless by the alcohol, police accused the suspects of quasi-coerced intercourse. Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

Shoji is an instructor at Real Nampa Academy, which has locations in Tokyo and Osaka. It is believed that he was with Yokoya as a part of a training exercise. Among students at the academy, Shoji’s residence was known as “Osaka House” in discussions about where to bring women, police said.

The suspects met the woman at an izakaya restaurant. Prior to carrying out the crime, the suspects forced the woman to consume shots of tequila, police said.

Persons connected to the academy have previously been arrested in five other cases, three of which involved the president, Taisuke Watanabe. Four of the cases took place in Tokyo.