Nampa school teacher and student not prosecuted over alleged rape of woman

OSAKA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of an instructor at a school that teaches the art of picking up women and a former student over the alleged rape of a woman two years ago, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 17).

In September, 2017, Yosuke Shoji and taxi driver Koichi Yokoya, both 37, are alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman, aged in her 20s, after forcing her to consume large quantities of alcohol at Shoji’s residence in Osaka City’s Chuo Ward.

Because the woman was rendered helpless by the alcohol, police accused the suspects of quasi-coerced intercourse. At the time of the arrest of the suspects in March, police did not reveal whether they admit to the allegations.

On Tuesday, prosecutors at the Osaka District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that the suspects were not prosecuted on March 27. “Details [of the matter] will not be provided since it is case [involving] an obscene act,” the office said.

Shoji is an instructor at Real Nampa Academy, which has locations in Tokyo and Osaka. It is believed that he was with Yokoya as a part of a training exercise. Among students at the academy, Shoji’s residence was known as “Osaka House” in discussions about where to bring women, police said previously.

The suspects met the woman at an izakaya restaurant. Prior to carrying out the alleged crime, they forced the woman to consume shots of tequila, police said previously.

Persons connected to the academy have been arrested in six other cases.