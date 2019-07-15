 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, wife also accused of indecent exposure on FC2 Live

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 15, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – As a part of the investigation into nude broadcasts of nearly a dozen women on a streaming site, Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a man and his wife, reports TV Asahi (July 12).

According to police, Kenji Hitofude and his wife, 24-year-old Yuki, collected a commission for broadcasts on streaming site FC2 Live in February and March that showed Aya Sato fully nude.

Police previously arrested Sato and Takayuki Yamanaka, an independent businessman living Edogawa Ward, in the case.

Kenji Hitofude
Takayuki Yamanaka, left, Kenji Hitofude, center, and Yuki Hitofude (Twitter)

Police allege that Yamanaka, Hitofude and his wife — all of whom have been accused of indecent exposure — received between 70 and 80 percent of the sales obtained through the distribution of the footage.

Yamanaka previously partially denied the allegations. “I paid compensation to the woman, but I warned her about obscene acts,” the suspect was quoted by the Ayase Police Station. Police did not reveal whether Hitofude and his wife admit to the allegations.

Over the past three years, Yamanaka has arranged for similar broadcasts featuring about 10 women. The suspect is believed to have collected around 73 million yen in revenue, police said previously.

