YouTuber accused of indecent exposure

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 28, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday arrested a popular female YouTuber over live streams in which she appeared nude, reports the Asahi Shimbun (June 28).

In February and March, Aya Sato, 28, allegedly broadcast live footage on streaming site FC2 Live in which she appeared fully nude.

Sato, who has been accused of indecent exposure, admits to the allegations. “Since I had a mask over my face, I didn’t think it would get out,” Sato was quoted by police.

Aya Sato
Aya Sato (Twitter)

Viewers of the clips were charged between 39 and 600 yen per minute. She is believed to have accumulated 70 million yen in earnings, police said.

On YouTube, Sato appears under the handle “Hirose YouTube.”

