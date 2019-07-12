Tokyo: Man, 44, suspected of arranging live nude broadcasts featuring 10 women

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 44-year-old man who is suspected of arranging nude broadcasts of nearly a dozen women on a streaming site, reports the Mainichi Broadcasting System (July 12).

According to police, Takayuki Yamanaka, an independent businessman living Edogawa Ward, collected a commission over a broadcast showing Aya Sato on streaming site FC2 Live in which she appeared fully nude.

Police arrested Sato last month.

Yamanaka, who has been accused of indecent exposure, partially denies the allegations. “I paid compensation to the woman, but I warned her about obscene acts,” the suspect was quoted by the Ayase Police Station.

Over the past three years, Yamanaka has arranged for similar broadcasts featuring about 10 women. The suspect is believed to have collected around 73 million yen in revenue, police said.