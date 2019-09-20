Irish rapper Rejjie Snow not prosecuted for spraying graffiti in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of two persons, including Irish rapper Rejjie Snow, for allegedly spraying graffiti in Shibuya Ward earlier this month, reports TBS News (Sept. 20).

At just before 3:00 a.m. on September 4, Snow, 26, whose real name is Alex Anyaegbunam, and DJ Tanner Dale, allegedly sprayed the graffiti on a wall at the Mark City shopping and office complex near JR Shibuya Station.

“While under the influence of alcohol, I scrawled [the graffiti],” Anyaegbunam told the Shibuya Police Station upon his arrest. However, Dale denied the allegations.

On Thursday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Anyaegbunam and Dale, who were accused of causing property damage. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Police have been intensifying patrols to combat graffiti in the area. More than 20 such incidents have taken place in the ward this year, police said previously.

In the case involving Anyaegbunam and Dale, who arrived in Japan in August to participate in a music event, a news outlet ran footage that showed the text “Popeye” in blue paint on a wall.