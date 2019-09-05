Shibya cops continue crackdown on graffiti with arrest of rapper Rejjie Snow

TOKYO (TR) – Police in Shibuya Ward continued their crackdown on graffiti with the arrests Irish rapper Rejjie Snow and Tanner Dale, a DJ, early Wednesday, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 6).

At just before 3:00 a.m., Snow, 26, whose real name is Alex Anyaegbunam, and Dale, allegedly sprayed graffiti on a wall at the Mark City shopping and office complex near JR Shibuya Station.

In footage supplied by the network, the text “Popeye” could be seen in blue paint on the wall.

“While under the influence of alcohol, I scrawled [the graffiti],” Anyaegbunam told the Shibuya Police Station in admitting to the allegations. Meanwhile, Dale denies the allegations, police said.

Police have been intensifying patrols to combat graffiti in the area. More than 20 such incidents have taken place in the ward this year, police said.

Anyaegbunam arrived in Japan in August to participate in a music event.