Irish rapper Rejjie Snow accused of spraying graffiti in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested Irish rapper Rejjie Snow for allegedly spraying graffiti in Shibuya Ward early Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 5).

At just before 3:00 a.m., Snow, whose real name is Alex Anyaegbunam, allegedly sprayed the graffiti on a wall at the Mark City shopping and office complex near JR Shibuya Station.

“While under the influence of alcohol, I scrawled [the graffiti],” Anyaegbunam told the Shibuya Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

One other person was arrested in the case. That suspect denies the allegations, police said.

Anyaegbunam arrived in Japan in August to participate in a music event.