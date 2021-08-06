Dominican accused of murder in death of Vietnamese acquaintance in Osaka canal

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a male national of the Dominican Republic in the death of a Vietnamese acquaintance in a canal in Osaka City, reports TBS News (Aug. 6).

On Thursday, police accused Brian Alberto Cabrera Cruz, 26, of murder. “I will only talk after speaking to a lawyer,” Cruz was quoted by police.

According to police, Cruz repeatedly assaulted the male victim, 21, along a boardwalk for the Dotonbori canal in Chuo Ward until he fell into the water at around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and pulled the Vietnamese national from the water. However, he was later confirmed dead at a hospital. The cause of death was drowning, police said previously.



Found in Nishinari

Prior to the incident, Cruz and the victim were drinking on the boardwalk with several other men.

In graphic footage posted on social media, a man believed to be Cruz is shown kicking and stomping on the head of the victim as he clings to a railing. He continues beating him until he falls into the water.

The day after the incident, police found Cruz at a business hotel in the Osaka City’s Nishinari Ward. He was initially taken into custody on suspicion of violating the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act.