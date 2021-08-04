Osaka police: Cause of death of man who plunged into Dotonbori after beating was drowning

OSAKA (TR) – A man who was severely beaten by a second man before he tumbled into a canal in Osaka City on Sunday died from drowning, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 4).

According to police, results of an autopsy revealed that the victim, believed to be a foreigner, had received blows to the head and face. However, he died due to suffocation from an intake of water.

At around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, a passerby alerted police to the scene. Emergency personnel pulled the man from the water. However, he was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said previously.

According to witnesses, several men, possibly foreign, got into a fight on the boardwalk along the canal after drinking.

One witness said that a second man in a white t-shirt and black pants was assaulting the victim before he went into the water.

In graphic footage posted on social media, the second man is shown kicking and stomping on the head of the victim as he clings to a railing. He continues beating him until he falls into the water.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the second man on suspicion of murder.