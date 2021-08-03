“Foreign man” dies after plunging into Osaka canal; second man sought

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are hunting for the male perpetrator who assaulted another man before he plunged into a canal in Osaka City on Monday and died, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 2).

At around 8:20 p.m., a female passerby to the Dotonbori canal in Chuo Ward telephoned police, “A foreign man is drowning.”

Emergency personnel pulled the man from the water at the Ebisu Bridge in a state of cardiac arrest. However, he was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

According to witnesses, several men, possibly foreign, got into a fight on the boardwalk along the canal after drinking.

One witness said that a second man in a white t-shirt and black pants was assaulting the first man before he went into the water.

In addition to confirming the identity of the man who died and the cause of the death, police are seeking the whereabouts of the second man on suspicion of murder.