Bobby Olugun released after domestic violence alleged

SAITAMA (TR) – Television personality and mixed martial artist Bobby Olugun was released on Monday after being accused of domestic violence over the weekend, reports Sankei Sports (May 19).

At around 9:20 p.m., Olugun, attired in a dark suit and tie, appeared with a representative of his agency in front of the Urawa Police Station.

They both bowed before the assembled press corps. “First to [Olugun’s] wife and everyone involved, we apologize for any inconvenience caused,” said the representative of the agency.

According to police, Olugun, 54, is suspected of striking his wife, a Japanese national, in the face at their residence in Saitama City on Saturday. She was not seriously injured in the incident.

Police sent Olugun to prosecutors Monday morning. “I did not get violent,” he was quoted in denying the allegations.

The Saitama District Public Prosecutor’s Office requested that Olugun be detained. However, the district court refused the request, granting his release.

However, Olugun’s wife, 46, told reporters at the residence on Sunday that she has been a victim of violence from her husband “for years.”

Olugun, a native of Nigeria, and his wife married in 1999. They have five children.