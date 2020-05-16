Bobby Ologun accused of domestic violence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police arrested television personality and mixed martial artist Bobby Olugun over the alleged assault of his wife at their residence in Saitama City on Saturday, reports Nikkan Sports (May 16).

According to police, Olugun, 54, struck his wife, a Japanese national, in the face. She was not seriously injured in the incident.

At around 11:50 a.m., Olugun’s wife alerted police. Officers arriving at the residence apprehended the suspect at the scene. Three of the couple’s children were also present, police said.

Police did not reveal whether Olugun admits to the allegations.

Olugun, a native of Nigeria, is naturalized Japanese. After coming to Japan in the 1990s to assist in his father’s trading business, he began appearing on a television variety programs, including “Sanma’s Super Karakuri-TV” on Tokyo Broadcasting System.

Olugun began his martial arts career with the Pancrase promotion company in 2004. He fought in four bouts with promoter K-1, compiling a 2-2 record.