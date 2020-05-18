Bobby Olugun denies domestic violence allegations

SAITAMA (TR) – Television personality and mixed martial artist Bobby Olugun denies allegations by police that he assaulted his wife at their residence in Saitama City over the weekend, reports TV Asahi (May 17).

According to the Urawa Police Station, Olugun, 54, struck his wife, a Japanese national, in the face at their residence in Saitama City. She was not seriously injured in the incident.

At around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, Olugun’s wife alerted police. Officers arriving at the residence apprehended the suspect at the scene. Three of the couple’s children were also present.

Police sent Olugun to prosecutors on Monday. “I did not get violent,” he was quoted in denying the allegations.

“Fill out the divorce paperwork”

However, Olugun’s wife, 46, told reporters at the residence on Sunday that she has been a victim of violence from her husband “for years.”

She added, “[He told me], ‘I want to sell this house, so get out now. If you can’t cooperate, you won’t sleep — and besides that fill out the divorce paperwork and hand it over.'”

Olugun, a native of Nigeria, and his wife married in 1999. They have five children.

After coming to Japan in the 1990s to assist in his father’s trading business, Olugun began appearing on television variety programs.

Olugun began his martial arts career with the Pancrase promotion company in 2004. He fought in four bouts with promoter K-1, compiling a 2-2 record.