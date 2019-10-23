Angelica Michibata’s husband sent to prosecutors over alleged extortion

TOKYO (TR) – The husband of popular model Angelica Michibata has been sent to prosecutors on suspicion of extortion, investigative sources said on Wednesday, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 23).

On August 7, Michibata’s husband, Kim Jung-hee, a 37-year-old Korean national, entered the office of a male corporate officer, aged in his 40s, in Shibuya Ward and demanded payment of 350,000 yen.

“I will mess up your family,” Kim reportedly said. “If you lie, I’ll pierce your eyes with a pencil.”

The suspect denied the allegations upon his arrest on October 3. According to the sources, police sent Kim to prosecutors on October 16. “My wife had nothing to do with it,” the suspect was quoted.

Members-only bar

Kim manages the members-only bar Under Bar, located near Daikanyama Station in Meguro Ward. The victim is an acquaintance of Michibata.

During the alleged extortion, Michibata was present at the office. Police later revealed that an examination of security camera footage taken in the office showed Kim in a conference room making the threats.

Investigative sources previously revealed the existence of a secretly filmed video that shows the corporate officer, who is married, in the company of Michibata. The video, shot in a private room at the bar, shows Michibata and the officer clinging closely to one another as they sip alcohol.

On October 5, Michibata issued an apology. About her presence at the office during the alleged extortion, she wrote, “My husband got suspicious after I was seen drinking with a male acquaintance with our bodies close together,” she wrote on the web site of her agency. “The result was my husband blaming [the acquaintance].”