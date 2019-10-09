Angelica Michibata apologizes after arrest of husband

TOKYO (TR) – Popular model Angelica Michibata issued an apology following the arrest of her husband on suspicion of extortion last week.

“I deeply regret that I created a situation where I had to be present when my husband made the remarks,” Michibata wrote on the site of her agency on October 5.

On August 7, Michibata’s husband, Kim Jung-hee, a 37-year-old Korean national, entered the office of a male corporate officer, aged in his 40s, in Shibuya Ward and demanded payment of 350,000 yen.

“I will mess up your family,” Kim reportedly said. “If you lie, I’ll pierce your eyes with a pencil.”

The suspect denied the allegations upon his arrest on October 3. “I had no intention of making threats,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I was just collecting a bill.”

During the incident, Michibata was present at the office. Police later revealed that an examination of security camera footage taken in the office showed Kim in a conference room making the threats, Fuji News Network (Oct. 8) reported.

Kim manages the members-only bar Under Bar, located near Daikanyama Station in Meguro Ward. He married Michibata in December, 2017. They have a son together.

“From now, I want to live my life while thinking deeply about this,” Michibata also wrote in the apology. “First, I want, as a mother, to think about protecting my son.”