Angelica Michibata’s husband arrested for extortion

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the 37-year-old husband of popular model Angelica Michibata on suspicion of extortion, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 3).

On August 7, Kim Jung-hee, a Korean national, entered the office of a male corporate officer, aged in his 40s, in Shibuya Ward. “I will mess up your family,” Kim reportedly said. “If you lie, I’ll pierce your eyes with a pencil.”

Kim manages a members-only bar near Daikanyama Station in Meguro Ward.

The suspect denies the allegations. “I had no intention of making threats,” the suspect was quoted by the Shibuya Police Station. “I was just collecting a bill.”

During the incident, Michibata was present at the office. In addition to questioning her, police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.