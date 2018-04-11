Fukuoka cops raid yakzua office in Kurume over extortion

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have raided an office of an organized crime group in Kurume City as a part of an extortion investigation, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 11).

On Tuesday afternoon, about 80 officers entered the office of a gang affiliated with the Dojin-kai, which also serves as a residence. When a gang member refused to open the front gate, investigators climbed over a fence.

The search was conducted over alleged demands for payments termed mikajimeryo, or “protection money,” from a restaurant in Ogori City.

Last week, police arrested a Dojin-kai gang boss for allegedly being negligent in allowing his pit bull to bite a 38-year-old head patrol officer on the right buttocks in front of the gate of the office in February. The officer suffered an injury that required one week to heal.