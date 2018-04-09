Fukuoka: Officer bit by pit bull during search of home of yakuza boss

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested the boss of a criminal syndicate after his pit bull bit an officer during a search of the gang’s office in Kurume City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 5).

At around 10:30 a.m. on February 27, the dog, which belongs to Eiji Koyanagi, the 36-year-old boss of a gang affiliated with the Dojin-kai, bit the 38-year-old head patrol officer on the right buttocks in front of the gate of the office.

The officer suffered an injury that required one week to heal, according to police.

Koyanagi, who has been accused of accidental infliction of injury, denies the allegations. “I was not negligent as far as taking caution,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The pit bull, aged 7, measures up to 60 centimeters in length. The head patrol officer and one other officer arrived at the office to conduct a search on suspicion of fraud. Prior to the attack, the suspect announced, “This dog will bite.”

In November of last year, the dog bit another officer at the office. However, police did not assemble a case related to the incident.