Keisuke Koide reached out-of-court settlement over ‘inappropriate relationship’

TOKYO (TR) – The agency of Keisuke Koide has revealed that the actor has reached an out-of-court settlement with a minor with whom he engaged in an “inappropriate relationship,” the details of which appeared in a weekly magazine earlier month, reports Fuji News Network (June 16).

In a statement released Thursday, agency Amuse said Koide, 33, reached an agreement with the girl, 17, on June 10. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed due to confidentiality concerns, the agency said.

“We in no way will seek to hinder the decision as to whether the representatives of the girl will reveal the truth [about the incident] to the police,” said the agency, which added that it would help fully with any investigation.

The June 23 issue of Friday (June 23) documents Koide’s encounter with the girl, reported as being a high school student, as a part of a party in a bar in Osaka’s Minami entertainment district in May.

After drinking, Koike forcibly took the girl back to his room at the Imperial Hotel, according to the magazine. The girl is quoted in the article as saying that Koike had sex with her five times. At one point, she expressed that the act was painful, but he continued.

Halting all entertainment activities

Since the emergence of the incident, NHK has announced the cancellation of “Kamisama Kara Hito Koto: Naniwa Okyakusama Soudanshitsu Monogatari,” which was set to star Koide.

In a statement released on June 8, Amuse announced that Koide was halting all entertainment activities indefinitely, citing an “inappropriate relationship with a minor” as the reason.