AV star Anri Sakaguchi not prosecuted over attempted extortion of host

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday dropped charges of attempted extortion against entertainer-turned-porn-star Anri Sakaguchi have been dropped, reports Jiji Press (June 8).

At the Tokyo District Court, Sakaguchi, 26, was not prosecuted for allegedly demanded payment of about 30,000 yen in cash from a bar host in Shinjuku Ward in April in return for her not distributing a photograph. No reason was provided for her non-prosecution.

Sakaguchi, a Tokyo native, began appearing in a number of television series after entering the entertainment business in 2008. She made her adult video debut for label Muteki in October. At the time, speculation emerged about whether the reason for the career change was due to accumulated debt at host clubs.

Sakaguchi was released from custody on April 21 after the court refused the request for her detention by the prosecutor’s office.