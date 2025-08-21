American Sports That Japan Has Grown to Love

There are legions of sports fans across Japan, and each has their preferences. Sumo wrestling is considered the national sport here, but while that discipline is almost exclusively Japanese, many other options attract global interest.

Soccer is experiencing a surge in interest, thanks to improved performances from the men’s national team and transfers involving Japanese players and major European clubs.

Elsewhere, traditional American sports tend to attract a huge following here. Why do some US sports influence Japanese audiences, and which are the most popular?

Core Disciplines

Regarding viewing, the ‘big four’ American leagues all attract audiences in Japan. The NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL all enjoy attention from Japanese fans, many of whom like to travel to the biggest games.

Many Japanese sports enthusiasts also have an interest in betting. The gambling industry is heavily restricted in their homeland, which may be another reason why they likes to travel to the US. As the sports betting landscape starts to open around the US, it’s easier to find lines and NFL point spreads, among other options.

Each of those four big leagues has a following in Japan, but one stands out.

America’s National Sport

Baseball is undoubtedly the most prolific American sport to have traveled to Japan. In terms of playing and watching live games, Major League Baseball is a clear winner among the ‘big four.’

Professional baseball in Japan started independently, but America has influenced it over the years. In the first half of the twentieth century, official MLB tours were organized, and there were some high-profile games between All-Star teams of both countries.

The most significant of these tours took place in 1934. This is the year the MLB brought over some of its greatest ever players, with Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Jimmie Fox participating. Baseball was already established in Japan, but the 1934 visit turned it into a booming sport.

Today, many report that baseball is the most prolific sport here and has overtaken sumo wrestling in popularity.

Golfing Growth

While golf has its roots in Scotland, the United States is a powerhouse within the game, and it’s worth mentioning the sport due to a Japanese obsession. Golf is big business here, with travel companies earning significant revenue from arranging trips to some of the most iconic destinations in the United States.

Famous courses such as the Augusta National in Georgia, Kiawah Island, Palm Springs, and Myrtle Beach are all on the radar of amateur Japanese golfers.

Japan’s love for golf is incredible, further evidenced by some of the amazing driving ranges constructed here. Many are built over multiple tiers, and the sight of golfers hitting range balls over different height levels is scarcely believable.

Hoops Heroes

Many surveys suggest that basketball comfortably ranks among the Top Ten favorite Japanese sports. This puts the NBA in second place among US leagues with the highest following in Japan.

Unlike baseball, this wasn’t a traditional Japanese sport, and interest has developed much more recently. Takehiko Anoue is often given credit for a boom in engagement. A Japanese manga artist, Anoue’s best-known work is the Slam Dunk series, which became a hit in Japan between 1990 and 1996.

A new generation of basketball fans emerged, and naturally, they were drawn to America and the biggest league within the sport. The success of players such as Rui Hachimura, the LA Lakers’ power forward born in Toyama, has also helped to maintain that excitement.

Best of the Rest

While these can be considered the most popular American sports in Japan, there is a loyal, if smaller, following for other disciplines. American football, for example, is said to have a more niche fanbase, with around 20,000 players involved in local leagues.

The violent tackling involved is said to be an issue among some fans, and maybe that’s why other US leagues have a greater depth of support.

Tennis also has a following, both in terms of playing and viewing. This sport originated in France, but top US stars of the 1970s and 1980s likely helped drive interest worldwide. Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Jimmy Connors, and John McEnroe combined to build tennis’ global appeal.

Japanese-born Naomi Osaka, winner of four Grand Slam singles titles, also credits the Williams sisters for inspiring her to take up the game.

Japan has developed its own sports, but it’s also taken on many outside influences. As we’ve seen, much of that inspiration has come from the United States and the many diverse sporting events that have developed there.