Wife of yakuza boss, driver shot in Kawasaki; gunman sought

TOKYO (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for a gunman who shot the wife of a boss in the Inagawa-kai criminal syndicate and his male driver on a road in Kawasaki City on Thursday, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 18).

At around 8:25 p.m., the gunman used a pistol to shoot the companions the woman, 47, and the 51-year-old driver after they exited a vehicle onto a road in the Oshima area of Kawasaki Ward.

Both persons were conscious when they were rushed to a hospital with wounds to the head and abdomen. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to the Kawasaki Police Station.

The vehicle was also carrying the Inagawa-kai boss. Police did not indicate whether he was injured.

After the incident, the gunman fled in the direction of JR Kawasaki Station. Standing about 170 centimeters tall, the gunman has a medium build. At the time, he was wearing a black suit, scarf, mask and hat. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of attempted murder.

On Friday, police officers stood watch outside an elementary school near the crime scene.

Police said that the incident is likely the result of a gang-related dispute.