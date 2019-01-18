 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Companions of yakuza boss shot in Kawasaki; gunman flees

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 18, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for a gunman who shot two companions of a yakuza boss on a road in Kawasaki City on Thursday, reports NHK (Jan. 17).

At around 8:25 p.m., the gunman used a pistol to shoot the companions — a 51-year-old man and 47-year-old woman — of a boss in the Inagawa-kai after they exited a vehicle onto a road in the Oshima area of Kawasaki Ward

Both persons were conscious when they were rushed to a hospital with wounds to the head and abdomen. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to the Kawasaki Police Station.

A man and woman were shot on a road in Kawasaki City on Thursday night (NHK)

The vehicle was also carrying the Inagawa-kai boss. Police did not indicate whether he was injured.

After the incident, the gunman fled. Standing about 170 centimeters tall, the gunman has a medium build. At the time, he was wearing a black cap. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said that the incident is likely the result of a gang-related dispute.

