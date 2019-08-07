Vietnamese woman surrenders after fleeing from immigration at Narita

CHIBA (TR) – A Vietnamese woman who fled while undergoing immigration procedures at Narita International Airport in February surrendered to immigration officials last month, reports TBS News (Aug. 6).

On July 31, Nguyen Thi Nga, 22, appeared at an immigration office in the capital. “I appeared because I want to return to Vietnam,” Nguyen was quoted.

On the night of February 9, Nguyen arrived at Terminal 2 on a VietJet Air flight from Hanoi. She explained to the examiner that she wanted to enter the country as a technical intern trainee.

However, an irregularity was found in her request. She was then asked to stay the night at Terminal 1 and return the following day.

The next morning, Nguyen fled through a door while being moved between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 by a staff member hired by the airline.

Officials are now investigating where and how Nguyen spent the last eight months in the country.