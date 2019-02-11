Vietnamese woman flees during immigration procedures at Narita airport

CHIBA (TR) – A Vietnamese woman fled while undergoing immigration procedures at Narita International Airport on Sunday. Her whereabouts remain unknown, immigration and police said, reports NHK (Feb. 10).

According to the Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau, the woman, 22, arrived at Terminal 2 on a VietJet Air flight from Hanoi on Saturday night.

The woman explained to the examiner that she wanted to enter the country as a technical intern trainee. However, due to an irregularity found in her request she was asked to stay the night at Terminal 1 and return the following day.

The next morning, the woman fled through a door while being moved between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 by a staff member hired by the airline.

At the time, the woman was wearing a light blue jacket and black pants. As of Sunday night she was still at large, according to immigration officials.

In 2017, a Filipino man fled custody at the airport after being denied entry.

“It is regrettable that such a case occurred while we are strengthening countermeasures prior to Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020,” said Hiroyuki Maeda, the chief of the general affairs section of the Narita branch of the immigration bureau. “I will strive to work with relevant parties to prevent a recurrence.”