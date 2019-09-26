Video shows man suspected in ¥360 million heist wheeling suitcases

TOKYO – A former employee of a security company who is believed to have stolen 360 million yen from a branch office in Misato City, Saitama Prefecture was spotted in Tokyo after the crime, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 26)

In September 4, Hiroki Ito, 28, then an employee of Asahi Security Co., allegedly took 360 million yen in cash from a safe and placing it inside a cardboard box. He then hauled it away from the office.

Saitama Prefectural Police placed Ito on a nationwide wanted list on suspicion of theft five days later.

In the latest development, security camera footage showed Ito wheeling two suitcases while wearing a backpack inside a hotel lobby in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward on September 5.

Police suspect that Ito has been using the JR Yamanote Line, which loops through the capital, while on the run.

Ito failed to arrive at work over the two days following the crime. Another employee later noticed that the cash was missing. The company then contacted police and dismissed Ito.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Yoshikawa Police Station at 048-958-0110.