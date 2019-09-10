Saitama police hunt for ex-security co. employee over theft of ¥360 million

SAITAMA – Saitama Prefectural Police are hunting for a former employee of a security company who is believed to have stolen 360 million yen from a branch office in Misato City, reports Kyodo News (Sept. 9).

In security camera footage shot on September 4, Hiroki Ito, 28, then an employee of Asahi Security Co., is seen taking the 360 million yen in cash from a safe and placing it inside a cardboard box. He then hauls it away from the office.

Over the next two days, Ito failed to arrive at work. Another employee later noticed that the cash was missing, police said.

The company then contacted police and dismissed Ito.

Customers of Asahi Security provide the company with proceeds from sales for sake keeping, police said.

On Monday, police placed Ito on a nationwide wanted list on suspicion of theft.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Yoshikawa Police Station at 048-958-0110.