Tokyo police rule man strangled self to death

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have ruled that a man who died after being found along a river in Chofu City earlier this month likely strangled himself to death, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 24).

At around 7:50 p.m. on September 22, a male passerby alerted emergency services about the man, who was lying face-up along a bank of the Tama River.

The man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was conscious upon the arrival of medical personnel. However, he soon after lost consciousness and was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said previously.

Two days later, police said that that the results of an autopsy revealed that the man very probably strangled himself to death. He is believed to have used a string found at the scene to crush his wind pipe.

There were no other external wounds on his body, police said previously.

The man, clothed in a black-shirt and jeans, was in possession of a key and wristwatch. A memorandum was also found at the scene, whose content further led police to conclude that he took his life intentionally.