Tokyo: Man with marks on neck found along river later dies

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after a man found collapsed along a river in Chofu City on Sunday later died, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 23).

At around 7:50 p.m., a male passerby alerted emergency services about the man, who was lying face-up along a bank of the Tama River.

The man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was conscious upon the arrival of medical personnel. However, he soon after lost consciousness and was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

The neck of the man showed marks consistent with strangulation. There were no other external wounds on his body, police said.

The man, clothed in a black-shirt and jeans, was in possession of a key and wristwatch.

Police are now seeking to identify the man. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or a suicide.