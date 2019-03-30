Tokyo: Man, 44, not prosecuted over fatal assault of acquaintance

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 44-year-old man over the fatal assault of an acquaintance during a drinking party in Ota Ward last year, reports TBS News (Mar. 29).

On the afternoon of September 5, Hirokazu Yamamoto, of no known occupation, is alleged to have repeatedly beat the head of Atsushi Fujii, 61, at the residence of the suspect in the Nishikamata area.

The victim suffered an acute subdural hematoma. He died due to multiple organ failure at a hospital on October 6, police said previously.

Yamamoto, who was accused of manslaughter upon his arrest in November, denied the allegations. “Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

On Friday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Yamamoto. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The suspect and victim were friends. They began drinking in the morning of the day of the incident. At some point, Fujii passed out. Yamamoto then went to a bar with another acquaintance to continue drinking. “I tried to bring him, but he didn’t get up,” the suspect said of the victim. “So I beat him.”