Tokyo: Man, 44, nabbed over fatal assault of acquaintance

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 44-year-old man over the fatal assault of an acquaintance during a drinking party in Ota Ward earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 20).

Between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on September 5, Hirokazu Yamamoto, of no known occupation, is alleged to have repeatedly beat the head of Atsushi Fujii, 61, at the residence of the suspect in the Nishikamata area.

The victim suffered an acute subdural hematoma. He died due to multiple organ failure at a hospital on October 6, according to police.

Yamamoto, who has been accused of manslaughter, denies the allegations. “Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

The suspect and victim were friends. They began drinking in the morning that day. At some point, Fujii passed out. Yamamoto then went to a bar with another acquaintance to continue drinking. “I tried to bring him, but he didn’t get up,” the suspect said of the victim. “So I beat him.”