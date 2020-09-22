Tochigi: Man surrenders over slashing of school girl in Utsunomiya

TOCHIGI (TR) – A man suspected in the slashing of a high school girl at a public toilet in Utsunomiya City last week has surrendered, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 21).

Early on September 19, Tatsuya Nemoto, a company employee, appeared at a police station. “I saw an image of me on the news. I knew I could not run any longer,” he reportedly said.

At around 8:20 a.m. on September 17, the girl, 16, exited a stall of the public toilet at the West Exit of JR Okamoto Station. “I’ll kill you, hand over the money,” Nemoto allegedly said while wielding a knife.

When she refused, he allegedly slashed her in the right finger before fleeing. The girl was treated at a hospital for an injury considered minor, police said previously.

After the incident, police released security camera footage showing a man running from the station.

The day after his arrest, police sent Nemoto to prosecutors on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury. Regarding the incident, he initially said, “I wanted to see her surprised reaction.” However, he is now declining to comment.