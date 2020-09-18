Tochigi: Man sought over slashing of school girl at public toilet

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police are seeking a man who slashed a high school girl at a public toilet n Utsunomiya City on Thursday, reports TBS News (Sept. 17).

At around 8:20 a.m., the girl, 16, exited the public toilet at the West Exit of JR Okamoto Station. “I’ll kill you, hand over the money,” the perpetrator said while wielding a knife.

When she refused, he slashed her in the right finger before fleeing. The girl was treated at a hospital for an injury considered minor, police said.

In security camera footage, the perpetrator can be seen running over a

distance of several hundred meters from the station.

Believed to be in his 20s or 30s, he has a slim build and stands about 170 centimeters tall, police said.