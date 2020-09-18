 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tochigi: Man sought over slashing of school girl at public toilet

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 18, 2020

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police are seeking a man who slashed a high school girl at a public toilet n Utsunomiya City on Thursday, reports TBS News (Sept. 17).

At around 8:20 a.m., the girl, 16, exited the public toilet at the West Exit of JR Okamoto Station. “I’ll kill you, hand over the money,” the perpetrator said while wielding a knife.

When she refused, he slashed her in the right finger before fleeing. The girl was treated at a hospital for an injury considered minor, police said.

A flex from JR Okamoto Station after slashing a school girl on Thursday (Twitter)

In security camera footage, the perpetrator can be seen running over a
distance of several hundred meters from the station.

Believed to be in his 20s or 30s, he has a slim build and stands about 170 centimeters tall, police said.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »