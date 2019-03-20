Saitama: Employee of Tokyo Disney Resort not prosecuted for defrauding woman met online

SAITAMA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male employee of Oriental Land Co., the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, for allegedly defrauding a woman he met on a dating site for persons seeking marriage, reports Jiji Press (Mar. 19).

On two occasions in November and December of last year, Wataru Takeuchi, a 34-year-old resident of Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture, allegedly defrauded the woman, aged in her 40s and living in Tokorozawa City, Saitama Prefecture, out of a total of 6.35 million yen.

“I did it to repay debt,” the suspect was quoted by the Tokorozawa Police Station in admitting to the allegations upon his arrest in February.

On Tuesday, the Saitama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Takeuchi. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Takeuchi met the woman on a konkatsu (marriage-seeking) dating site in November. “My company is going to collapse, and I want to enroll in a pilot-training school, but I don’t have the funds for tuition,” Takeuchi is alleged to have falsely told the woman.

Takeuchi then said that she would be required to pay the tuition if they were to begin dating. The victim consulted with police after he dropped out of contact.