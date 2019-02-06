Employee of Tokyo Disney Resort operator accused of defrauding woman met online

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee of Oriental Land Co., the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, for defrauding a woman he met on a dating site for persons seeking marriage, reports Kyodo News (Feb. 5).

On two occasions in November and December of last year, Wataru Takeuchi, a 34-year-old resident of Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture, allegedly defrauded the woman, aged in her 40s and living in Tokorozawa City, Saitama Prefecture, out of a total of 6.35 million yen.

“My company is going to collapse, and I want to enroll in a pilot-training school, but I don’t have the funds for tuition,” Takeuchi is alleged to have falsely told the woman.

“I did it to repay debt,” the suspect was quoted by the Tokorozawa Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

Takeuchi met the woman on a konkatsu (marriage-seeking) dating site in November. During their correspondence, the suspect told her that she was employed in “automobile sales.” He then said that she would be required to pay the tuition if they were to begin dating.

Located in Urayasu City, Chiba Prefecture, Tokyo Disney Resort includes Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. “Upon confirming the facts in the case, we will deal with the matter strictly,” a public relations representative of Oriental Land said on Tuesday.