Saitama cops: Missing man whose corpse found at rail station likely hit by freight train

SAITAMA (TR) – A missing man whose corpse was found along the tracks at a rail station in Kumagaya City last week was likely hit by a freight train, police said, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb.

14)

At just past 11:00 a.m. on February 14, the Kumagaya Police Station received a report about a “person along the track bed” of the Takasaki Line at JR Kumagaya Station.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body, later identified as a 33-year-old man living in Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture, in a space between the track bed and beneath the concrete platform.

An examination of security camera footage taken at the station showed the man tumbling onto the tracks at around 5:10 a.m. on February 11. A freight train that passed through the station is then believed to have struck and killed him before he could climb back on the platform.

The train halted momentarily after personnel observed an unusual noise. However, operation resumed after an inspection did not reveal anything out of the ordinary, police said.

The day before the incident, the man attended a concert. Afterward, he drank alcohol with an acquaintance until around 4 a.m. on February 11. He then attempted to return home alone. His father reported him missing the following day.