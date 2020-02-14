Corpse of missing man found on tracks at JR Kumagaya Station

SAITAMA (TR) – The corpse of a missing man was found along the tracks at a rail station in Kumagaya City, police said, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 14)

At just past 11:00 a.m., police received a report about a “person along the track bed” of the Takasaki Line at JR Kumagaya Station.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body, later identified as a man in 30s living in the southern part of Saitama Prefecture, in a space between the track bed and beneath the concrete platform.

On Tuesday morning, the parents of the man reported him missing.

Police are now investigating whether the man fell from the platform onto the tracks.

After the discovery, the Takasaki Line was halted in both directions, with the longest delay extending for 55 minutes.