Miyazaki: Man listed as likely abducted by North Korea found safe in Japan

MIYAZAKI (TR) – A man who was considered abducted by North Korea has been confirmed safe in Japan, police said on Wednesday, reports Jiji Press (Aug. 7).

According to Miyazaki Prefectural Police, the man, aged in his 70s, went missing in 1974.

Though his identity, where he was found and why he went missing were not revealed due to privacy reasons, his disappearance was not connected to North Korea, police said.

According to the National Police Agency, a total of 881 missing Japanese nationals are believed to have been abducted by North Korea.

The NPA web site includes the names, photographs and backgrounds of some of the missing persons.

Earlier this year, police revealed that another man from Chiba Prefecture, once considered abducted, was found safe.