Chiba man listed as likely abducted by North Korea found safe in Japan

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 20, 2019

CHIBA (TR) – A male resident of Chiba Prefecture who was considered abducted by North Korea has been confirmed safe in Japan, police said on Monday, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (May 20).

According to Chiba Prefectural Police, the man, aged in his 50s, went missing in 1992. Though where he was found and why he went missing were not revealed, his disappearance was not connected to North Korea.

According to the National Police Agency, a total of 882 missing Japanese nationals are believed to have been abducted by North Korea. The NPA web site includes the names, photographs and backgrounds of some of the missing persons.

Of the 33 missing persons from Chiba Prefecture, information on 26 appear on the site.

